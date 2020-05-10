Lining Observes Drop in Sales During COVID-19 Pandemic; Market to Regain Lost Ground After Pandemic

The global Lining market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Lining market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Lining market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Lining market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Lining market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Growing demand for waterborne linings due to growing environmental regulations and consumer awareness will drive the linings market globally. As a result, a shift from solventborne linings to waterborne linings will be witnessed during the forecast period.

By Product Type, Epoxy Linings Market Is Expected to Register High Value –Volume Growth over the Forecast Period

Due to its excellent resistance to various chemicals, epoxy linings have always witnessed greater demand among all product types. Currently, epoxy linings hold a major market share in the global linings market. With technological advancements and the shift from solventborne to waterborne linings, epoxy linings have been well developed and are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% in the global linings market in terms of volume throughout 2028 – 2028.

China Dominates Market; Western European and Eastern European Countries Tipped to Be High Growth Markets by the End of Forecast Period

The China linings market accounted for a value share of 35.3% in 2018 and is forecast to maintain its dominance in the global linings market over the forecast period. The Europe and India linings markets are projected to represent steady incremental opportunity between 2018 and 2028, while the North America linings market is estimated to expand at significant CAGR in terms of value – volume over the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the players reported in this study on the Global Linings market include The Jotun Group, The Sherwin Williams Company, Hempel A/S, Akzo Nobel N.V., Polycorp Ltd., Teknos Group, GBT-BÜCOLIT GmbH, STEULER-KCH GmBH, Ultimate Linings, Ltd., Sauereisen, Inc., Solvay SA, and PPG Industries, Inc.

Each market player encompassed in the Lining market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Lining market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Lining Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Lining market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Lining market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

