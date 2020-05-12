Liposome Drug Delivery Market Future Scope And Comprehensive Analysis. Technique, And Forecasts 2020-2027 | Novartis AG, Luye Pharma Group, Ipsen Pharma
Liposomes, a novel drug delivery system (NDDS), are bilayer vesicular structures used in delivering drugs or genetic material into a cell. The aim of NDDS is to deliver the drug at a rate directed by the needs of the body during the period of treatment. Due to the growing number of COVID-19 patients, especially in the US and the European countries, research institutes are pressurized to accelerate their R&D activities to develop drugs and vaccines for the treatment. Thus, companies in the liposome drug delivery market are capitalizing on this opportunity to increase their research in nanomaterials, such as nanospheres, liposomes, and nanoparticles that are active antiviral agents. Liposome drug delivery is being leveraged with increased in vivo and in vitro drug activities for routine clinical practices.
The liposome drug delivery market majorly consists of players such as Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novartis AG, Luye Pharma Group, Ipsen Pharma, Celsion, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and Acrotech Biopharma, Inc. The companies are focused toward the adoption of organic and inorganic strategies such as partnerships, agreements and expansion to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in June 2019, Pacira Pharmaceuticals entered into an agreement with Nuance, a Chinese pharmaceutical company, to advance the development and commercialization of Exparel (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) in China.
The report analyzes liposome drug delivery market on the basis of following segments:
- Liposomal Doxorubicin
- Liposomal Paclitaxel
- Liposomal Amphotericin B
- Others
By Technology
- Stealth Liposome Technology
- Non-PEGylated Liposome Technology
- DepoFoam Liposome Technology
- Lysolipid Thermally Sensitive Liposome (LTSL) Technology
By Application
- Fungal Diseases
- Cancer Therapy
- Pain Management
- Viral Vaccines
- Photodynamic Therapy
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- South and Central America
- Brazil
- Argentina
