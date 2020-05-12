Liposuction Equipment Market: Increasing Number of People Undergoing Cosmetic Surgeries Industry are Expected to Fuel the Growth

The “Global Liposuction Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by type, end user, and geography. The global market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading liposuction equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Major Players Included in this report are as follows:

ERCHONIA CORPORATION

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Solta Medical

Invasix Aesthetic Solutions

Alma Lasers

Bruker

Cutera

Cynosure (Hologic)

Genesis Biosystems, Inc.

Sciton, Inc.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global liposuction equipment market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. Based on type, the market is classified as, negative-pressure liposuction equipment, ultrasonic liposuction equipment, and power assisted liposuction equipment. On the basis of end user, the market is classified as, hospitals, dermatology clinics, and cosmetic centers.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global liposuction equipment market based type and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The liposuction equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting liposuction equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Liposuction equipment market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key liposuction equipment companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

