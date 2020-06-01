Liquid Biopsy Market 2020 Will Emerge Globally And Grow at 22.8% of CAGR by 2026 | Top Players: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Menarini Silicon Biosystems (Italy), Trovagene, Inc. (US),RainDance Technologies, Inc and more…. | Know the Impact Analysis of Corona-virus/COVID19

The Global Liquid Biopsy Market was valued at USD 730.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2,028.5 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 22.8% by 2027.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Liquid Biopsy Market needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the Liquid Biopsy Market. Key data sets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

Liquid biopsy is a non-invasive procedure which enables doctors to identify the information regarding the tumor using a blood sample. This technique is mainly used to diagnose chronic diseases such as cancer. It is also used to monitor the effect of treatment on cancer patients’ multiple times.

The report contains detailed market analysis covering current market situation, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.



Market Segmentation:

Following Top Key players are profiled in this Market Study:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Menarini Silicon Biosystems (Italy), Trovagene, Inc. (US),RainDance Technologies, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Genomic Health, Inc. (US),Roche Diagnostics (US), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Guardant Health, Inc. (US), Biocept, Inc. (US), and MDx Health SA (US).among others

By End-use Industry: Early Cancer Screening, Therapy Selection, Treatment Monitoring, Recurrence Monitoring



Based on application, the early cancer screening segment is expected to lead during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into early cancer screening, therapy selection, treatment monitoring, recurrence monitoring. The early cancer screening segment is accounted for the largest share in the market and held for around 28% of the total market, in 2018. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing incidence of cancer in developed and emerging economies, and the ability of therapy selection to detect advanced-stage cancers. Treatment monitoring segment is expected to grow at a fastest growing CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing need for cancer treatment monitoring to measure its effectiveness and develop a personalized medicine.

Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

Middle East Africa

North America accounted for nearly 32% share of the global liquid biopsy market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period followed by Europe. The growth of this region is attributed to the high incidence of cancer, easy accessibility and growing adoption of advanced diagnostic techniques. In addition, growing public and private funding to support research activities in the field of liquid biopsy contributes to the growth of this segment throughout the forecast periods.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest growing CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing government initiatives, growing prevalence cancer etc. Countries like China, India, and Japan are the major contributors to the growth of Asia-pacific region liquid biopsy market .

