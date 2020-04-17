Liquid Nitrogen Market Size, Industry Growth and Top Leaders Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Cryomech Inc

Liquid Nitrogen is a compact and readily transportable source of dry Nitrogen Gas. It is industrially produced by fractional distillation of liquid air. Liquid Nitrogen does not require pressurization. Its ability to maintain temperatures beyond the freezing point of water makes it useful in a wide range of applications, especially in the healthcare industry. Liquid Nitrogen is inert, odorless, colorless, non-flammable and noncorrosive in nature. It is primarily used as an open cycle refrigerant. One of the key drivers associated with the growth of Liquid Nitrogen Market is the rapidly growing healthcare industry. Increasing applications of electronic devices in the healthcare industry have fueled the demand for liquid nitrogen in the healthcare sector.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

– Air Liquide

– Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

– Cryomech Inc.

– Gulf Cryo

– Messer Group GmbH

– nexAir LLC

– Praxair Technology, Inc.

– Southern Industrial Gas

– Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

– The Linde Group

The “Global Liquid Nitrogen Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemical and Material industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Liquid Nitrogen market with detailed market segmentation by transportation, end-user, and geography. The Global Liquid NitrogenMarket is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides focal statistics on the market status of the leading Liquid Nitrogen market players and offers significant trends and opportunities in the market.

The Global Liquid Nitrogen market is segmented by transportation and by end-user. On the basis of transportation, the Liquid Nitrogen market is segmented as on-site production, bulk liquid, and packaged. On the basis of end-user, the Liquid Nitrogen market is segmented into Automotive, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Rubber & Plastic, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Metal Fabrication, Oil & Gas and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Liquid Nitrogen market based on various segments. It also includes market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 across five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Liquid Nitrogen market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

