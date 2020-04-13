Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Statistics, Facts and Figures, Growth Overview, Size, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2027| Umicore,Glencore,Retriev Technologies,Raw Materials Company (RMC)

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The lithium-ion battery is of a high energy and high power density, which always continue the demand in global market. Increase in demand for EDVs along with it growing demand for recycled products and materials are some key aspects that drive the lithium-ion battery recycling market. Also, growing demand for smart devices and other industrial good will increase demand for battery recycling market.

Safety issues related to storage and transportation of spent batteries are restraints for lithium-ion battery recycling market. Subsidies to encourage battery recycling and declining Prices of lithium-Ion batteries increases adoption in new applications and recycling after end of life are some opportunities for lithium-ion battery recycling market . Dearth of technologies for the extraction of lithium from spent lithium-based batteries are challenges for lithium-ion battery recycling market .

Some of the key players of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market:

Umicore,Glencore,Retriev Technologies,Raw Materials Company (RMC),International Metals Reclamation Company (INMETCO),Metal Conversion Technologies (MCT),American Manganese (AMI),Sitrasa,Li-Cycle Technology,TES-AMM

MARKET DYNAMICS

Increase in consumption of consumer electronics and rising investments in the development of electric vehicles are some key opportunities for the lithium-ion battery recycling market. The growing demand for lithium-iron phosphate batteries for high-power devices and equipment, including transportation (EV’s) and lightweight marine batteries is one of the key aspects leads the growth of the lithium-ion battery recycling market globally.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Lithium-ion battery recycling market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Lithium-ion battery recycling with detailed market segmentation by chemistry, and industry type. The global Lithium-ion battery recycling market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Lithium-ion battery recycling market and offers key trends and opportunities in battery market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The Lithium-ion battery recycling market is segmented on the basis of chemistry, and industry. On the basis of chemistry, market is segmented as lithium-nickel manganese cobalt, lithium-iron phosphate, lithium-manganese oxide, LTO, NCA, and LCO. On the basis of industry market is segmented as automotive, marine, industrial, power.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

