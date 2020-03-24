Lithium to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2019-2027

The global Lithium market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Lithium market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

The business intelligence study of the Lithium market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Lithium market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Lithium market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

Each market player encompassed in the Lithium market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Lithium market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of age group, the global Lithium market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global lithium market by segmenting it in terms of product, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for lithium in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual product and application segments of the lithium market in every region.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global lithium market. Key players profiled in the report include SQM, Albermarle Corporation, FMC Corporation, and Tianqi Lithium Corporation. These players account for a major share of the total production of lithium. Moreover, they are forward integrated. Brand promotion and launch of new products are likely to raise sales of lithium in the next few years. Market leaders look for different measures such as strategic pricing and product improvement in order to increase their profit margin.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global lithium market for 2018 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global lithium market has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated for product, application, and regional segments. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided for the global as well as regional markets.

Global Lithium Market, by Product

Lithium Carbonate

Lithium Hydroxide

Lithium Chloride

Others

Global Lithium Market, by Application

Energy Storage E-vehicles E-bikes Consumer Electronics Grid Storage

Air Treatment

Greases & Lubricants

Glasses & Ceramics

Others

Global Lithium Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Norway Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2018 to 2026 in order to identify growth opportunities and market developments

It provides comparative analysis of various applications wherein lithium is used

It offers analysis of the lithium production process as well as value chain analysis

It identifies key factors useful to build a roadmap for upcoming growth opportunities for the lithium market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report provides a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market in order to help understand the competition level

The report provides information on the supply–demand scenario and production of lithium in every region

It also provide insights on lithium reserves, by key countries

It provides a list of potential customers of lithium along with their contact details

The report provides detailed pricing analysis based on product and application segments

The report offers Porter’s five forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers

