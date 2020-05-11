Live IP Broadcasting Equipment Market to Record Ascending Growth by 2027 | Belden, Cisco Systems, Evertz Microsystems, Euro Media Group, Eletec Broadcast Telecom SARL, ETL Systems

The “Global Live IP Broadcasting Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the live IP broadcasting equipment market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, and geography. The global live IP broadcasting equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading live IP broadcasting equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Broadcasting means the distribution of media in video and audio format using a different mode of communication, including television, radio. The broadcast companies, with the help of servers, store video, and audio records in a compressed format. To encourage seamless interworking throughout all the parts of live production workflow, the demand for live IP broadcast is growing, which would nurture the market growth of live IP broadcasting equipment as well.

The global live IP broadcasting equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the live IP broadcasting equipment market is segmented into transmitter and gap fillers, encoders and convertor, amplifiers, antennas, modulators and repeaters, routers and switches, video servers, and others. Based on application, the live IP broadcasting equipment market is segmented into broadcast stadiums, outside broadcast vans, and broadcast production centers.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

1.Belden Inc

2. Cisco Systems Inc.

3. Evertz Microsystems Ltd

4. Euro Media Group

5. Eletec Broadcast Telecom SARL

6. ETL Systems Ltd

7. EVS Broadcast Equipment SA

8. Sony Corporation

9. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

10. Harmonic Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global live IP broadcasting equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The live IP broadcasting equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the live IP broadcasting equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the live IP broadcasting equipment in these regions.

