Live Streaming Services Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development And Demand Forecast To 2025
Global Live Streaming Services Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Live Streaming Services Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Live streaming is online streaming media simultaneously recorded and broadcast in real time. It is often referred to simply as streaming, however this abbreviated term is ambiguous due to the fact that “Streaming” may refer to any media delivered and played back simultaneously without requiring a complete downloaded file. Rapid growth in cloud-based video streaming services, growing preference for social media features such as digital security and secured homes and increasing adoption of smartphones & laptops among people are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. In addition, smart homes applications include surveillance camera, automotive products, testing, gas and fire detection, and other commercial vision applications. This factor also boosting the volume of Live Streaming systems care across the globe. Moreover, advancements in live streaming services is the major factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. However, availability of internet connectivity is one of the major factor that limiting the market growth of Live Streaming Services during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of Global Live Streaming Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising internet penetration rate for live streaming services and rising technological advancements in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global live streaming services market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing adoption of smartphones among people across the region.
The major market player included in this report are:
• Google
• Twitter
• BIGO Live
• Facebook
• You Now
• Periscope
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Services:
Instagram Live
You Tube Live
Facebook Live
Snapchat Live
Twitter
You Know
Periscope
BIGO Live
Inke
Others
By Platforms:
Laptops & Desktops
Smartphones & Tablets
Smart TV
Others
By Regions:
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Live Streaming Services Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
