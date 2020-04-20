Livestock Dewormers Market Segmentation, Future Research, Industry Scope to 2027 – Zoetis, Virbac, Merck Animal, Elanco, Boehringer, Bayer, International Animal Health, Durvet Animal Health, Manna Pro Products, First Priority

Sameer Joshi

Pune, April 20,2020 – Livestock dewormers are drugs that are given to the animal to remove parasites. Dewormers play a vital role in maintaining the health of pets and livestock. Rising meat consumption globally is an increasing demand of dewormers.

The increasing demand for meat, milk, eggs globally is fuelling market growth. Zoonotic diseases are prevalent worldwide, as per the CDC, over 6 out of 10 known infectious diseases spread via animals in humans. Therefore, it is evident to keep livestock and pets healthy worldwide. Moreover, increasing population and rising food consumption is also driving the demand for dewormers worldwide.

The global livestock dewormers market is segmented on the basis of animal type and mode of administration. Based on animal type, the market is segmented into cattle, swine, poultry, and other animals. Based on mode of administration, the market is segmented as oral, tropical and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global livestock dewormers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The livestock dewormers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting livestock dewormers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the livestock dewormers market in these regions.

