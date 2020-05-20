Log Management Market | 2020 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2026
Log Management Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Log Management industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.
The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on component, deployment model, and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Leading Segment in this market:
- By Component – Solution
- By Deployment Model – Cloud
- By End-User – Government And Public Utilities
- By Geography – North America
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Log Management market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Alert Logic, Inc.
- Alienvault, Inc.
- Blackstratus Inc.
- Intel Corporation
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Loggly, Inc.
- Logrhythm, Inc.
- Rapid7, Inc.
- Sematext Group, Inc.
- Solarwinds Worldwide, LLC
- Splunk, Inc.
- Veriato, Inc.
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Component:
- Solution
- Service
By Deployment Model:
- Cloud
- On-Premises
By End-User:
- Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance
- Energy And Utilities
- Government And Public Utilities
- Healthcare
- IT And Telecom
- Retail
- Other
By Geography:
- North America (NA) – US, Canada & Rest of North America
- Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France & Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC) – China, Japan, India & Rest of APAC
- Latin America (LA) – Brazil & Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA) – Middle East and Africa
The Global Log Management Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Log Management Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Log Management Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Log Management Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Log Management Market Analysis By Component
Chapter 6 Log Management Market Analysis By Deployment Model
Chapter 7 Log Management Market Analysis By End-User
Chapter 8 Log Management Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Log Management Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Log Management Industry
