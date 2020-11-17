Logistic Software Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Logistic Software analysis, which studies the Logistic Software industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

Global “Logistic Software Market 2020-2025” Research Report categorizes the global Logistic Software by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Logistic Software.

https://www.lpinformationdata.com/reports/370391/global-logistic-software-market-status-outlook

According to this study, over the next five years the Logistic Software market will register a 4.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 12780 million by 2025, from $ 10590 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Logistic Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

Top Manufactures in Global Logistic Software Includes:

Advantech Corporation

Tech Mahindra

Digilogistics

Hexaware Technologies

IBM Corporation

UTI Worldwide Inc

Samsung Electronics Co

JDA Software

SAP AG

Oracle

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Warehouse management

Labor management

Transportation management

Data management

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Automotive

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Telecommunication and IT

Industrial, Engineering and Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

