Logistics Automation Market is estimated to reach US$ 121,343.3 Mn by 2027: Beumer Group, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Dematic (KION Group)

Latest market study on “Logistics Automation Market to 2027 by Component (Hardware, Software, Services); Application (Warehouse Management, Transportation Management); Mode of Freight Transport ( Air, Road, Sea ); End-User Industry ( Retail and E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Food and Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, Others ); – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the logistics automation market is estimated to reach US$ 121,343.3 Mn by 2027 from US$ 39,286.3 Mn in 2018. The report includes a key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

To get sample Copy of the report, along with the TOC, Statistics, and Tables please visit @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005708/

The major companies offering logistics automation market include Beumer Group, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Dematic (KION Group), Honeywell Intelligrated, KNAPP AG, Mecalux, S.A., Murata Machinery, Ltd., Swisslog Holding AG, TGW Logistics Group, and VITRONIC among others.

Growing advancement in technology has encouraged increasing adoption of robots for various industries. Logistics automation is becoming essential for retailers owing to growing retail & e-commerce sectors worldwide. Market players are trying to achieve omnichannel and online strategies. Thus, logistics automation is necessary for retailers. The logistics automation ensures the management of the inventory, tracking, reporting and forecasting, packaging, transportation of goods, and warehouse management. The constant growth in the retail & e-commerce sector is expected to create new opportunities for the global logistics automation market during the forecasted period.

Research Report Highlights:

Market Dynamics

Market Scope

Market Trends And Outlook

Key Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Value Chain Analysis

Regional Framework

Market Segments And Sub-Segments

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00005708/

Europe is a technologically advanced region. The e-commerce and online retail are key drivers for the upsurge in the demand for diverse types of warehouses such as parcel sorting centers, mega fulfillment centers (merchandise storage and pick-up), local parcel delivery centers, return processing centers, dot.com warehouses (fulfillment of online orders), and local delivery centers (for same-day deliveries). The global warehouse and storage market in Europe has grown annually by ~2-3% due to growth in the online retail and e-commerce sector. These factors are contributing to the high growth of the logistics automation market in this region.

In Asia-Pacific, Rapid digitalization and developments in the economy, increasing education awareness, adequate government support, and rising incomes of the middle class are among the attributable factors that have ensured a smooth transition of these economies from the developing stage toward a developed stage. The e-commerce industry already represents 15% of total retail sales across the region. The region continues to be the fastest-growing region. Such above mentioned factors is expected to fuel the growth of logistics automation market in Asia-Pacific. APAC is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global logistics automation market during the forecast period.

Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005708/

Our reports will help clients solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This will help our clients invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights provide a keen view on the market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investment centers of market by considering their future demands, returns, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients identify compatible business partners.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]