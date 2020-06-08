Logistics Robots Market Size, Share, Drivers and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report, 2019-2026

Logistics Robots Market report published by Value Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the market covering its size, share, value, growth and current trends for the period of 2019-2026 based on the historical data. This research report delivers recent developments of major players with their respective market share. In addition, it also delivers detailed analysis of regional and country market.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the logistics robots market include ASIC Robotics AG, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Fetch Robotics, Ink, Omron Adept Technologies Inc., Savioke, BA Robotic Systems Group, KION Group, Midea, Bastian Solutions Inc., Amazon Robotics. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The main characteristic that acts as a growth factor is the ability of these robots to improve the overall efficiency of logistics industries by simplifying operations. These robots can be built in a viable manner by the adaptation of available tools and implementation of commercial mechanisms. These floating type devices can simplify the activity of end-users in many industries due to the emphasis on complete automation and handle issues associated with the availability of labour. The hampering factors for the robot market are the R & D costs involved, low adaption rate of advanced infrastructure and shortcomings of delivery techniques.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of logistics robots.

Market Segmentation

The entire logistics robots market has been sub-categorized into type cause, operation area, application and end-users. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type Cause

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (AS/RS)

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)

Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs)

Articulated Robotic Arms

Good-to-Person Technology (G2P)

Others

By Operation Area

Indoor

Outdoor

By Application

Custom Packaging

Loading & Unloading

Piece Picking

Delivery

Others

By End-Users

Healthcare

Retail

Agriculture

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for logistics robots market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

