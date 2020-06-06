Logistics Service Market to Grow at Robust 6.9% CAGR to 2027 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK GROUP, CEVA LOGISTICS, DB SCHENKER, DEUTSCHE POST

The Global Logistics Service Market revenue accounted for US$ 1,122.58 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,029.38 Bn by 2027.

The growing emphasis towards achieving improved operational efficiencies coupled with the rise in popularity of outsourcing logistics operations and selected supply chain process for reducing the operational costs has gained significant traction across various industries and subsequently propelling the growth for logistics service market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK GROUP, CEVA LOGISTICS AG, DB SCHENKER (DEUTSCHE BAHN AG), DEUTSCHE POST AG (DHL), FEDEX CORPORTION, NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD., PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD., C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC., UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC., KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG,

Get sample copy of Report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00000606

Moreover, the emergence of third-party logistics and fourth party logistics provider has further boosted the recent surge in demand for logistics service providers and resulting in the growth of logistics service market globally. Currently, some of the primary services rendered by the leading logistics provider include freight forwarding, freight management, consulting, route optimization, network analysis, project management, inventory & storage management, and supply chain consultancy among other various logistics services. Also, the versatile benefits associated with the adoption of technologically driven logistics services such as real-time tracking & monitoring, analytics, forecasting, and planning is also expected to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players of the logistics service market during the coming years. Thus, the logistics service market is expected to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players during the coming years.

Globally, there is a substantial growth in demand for logistics services by several organizations to increase efficiency, meet the customer’s delivery expectations, and minimize overall operations cost. Logistics service outsourcing is the common practice among large manufacturers to construct a suitable supply chain and improve the flexibility in overall operations. Large enterprises mainly outsource logistic functions that are non-core activities. Logistics services help large enterprises to distribute their different products and brands across the globe and enable rapid sales growth for the company. The large organizations across various industry verticals such as industrial manufacturing, retail aerospace, and others are focusing on adopting logistics services as it provides multiple advantages such as time-saving, cost optimization, accountability, flexibility, and reduced risks among others. Thus, the logistics service provider’s delivers a broad range of logistic solution to large enterprises in both domestic and international markets. As a result, the logistics service market is poised to offer numerous profitable business opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

Get Discount for This Report https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00000606

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. LOGISTICS SERVICES MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. LOGISTICS SERVICES MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

6. LOGISTICS SERVICES – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. GLOBAL LOGISTICS SERVICES MARKET ANALYSIS – BY MODE OF TRANSPORTATION

8. LOGISTICS SERVICES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – LOGISTICS PROVIDERS

9. LOGISTICS SERVICE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

10. LOGISTICS SERVICE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER

11. LOGISTICS SERVICES MARKET -GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

13. KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1 A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK GROUP

13.2 CEVA LOGISTICS AG

13.3 DB SCHENKER (DEUTSCHE BAHN AG)

13.4 DEUTSCHE POST AG (DHL)

13.5 FEDEX CORPORTION

13.6 NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD.

13.7 PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD.

13.8 C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.

13.9 UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.

13.10 KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG

14. APPENDIX

Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00000606

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune