Low GWP Refrigerants Market Projections, SWOT Analysis, Risk Analysis, Trends and Forecast by 2027

The low GWP refrigerants market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, due to low environmental impact and long-term viability of low GWP refrigerants.

The low GWP refrigerants market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, due to low environmental impact and long-term viability of low GWP refrigerants. However, increasing concerns about the warming of the earth is anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the low GWP refrigerants market.

Key Players

1. A-Gas

2. TRUST HOLDING Inc.

3. Arkema S.A.

4. The Chemours Company

5. Brothers Gas

6. engas Australasia

7. Global Technology Systems, Inc.

8. Airgas, Inc,

9. Harp International Ltd.

10. Honeywell International Inc.

Global Low GWP Refrigerants Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

The low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants are used in a wide range of types including, ventilation, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC&R) equipment. The low GWP refrigerants are used to maintain the high level of system efficiency and also exhibit significantly lower flammability characteristics, than much more flammable hydrocarbons. The growing emphasis on global warming mitigation has enthused the interest in low GWP refrigerants.

Low GWP Refrigerants Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

