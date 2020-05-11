Lycopene Market : Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Industry Trends, Impact Factors, SWOT Analysis 2026

“Global Lycopene Market is valued approximately at USD 118 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Lycopene is found in abundance in red fruits and vegetables involving watermelon, apricots, tomato, papaya, pink guava, grapefruit, red cabbage, mango, asparagus, and carrots. It is an antioxidant, that protects the human body from harmful effects of compounds called free radicals. Further, Lycopene is recognized for thwarting diseases such as, cancer (digestive tract cancer, prostate cancer, bladder cancer, breast cancer, skin cancer, and cervical cancer), osteoporosis, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, male infertility and other human diseases.

The market is mainly driven by the growing number of benefits offered by lycopene in preventive healthcare and its increasing applications in a range of industries worldwide. The key players of global Lycopene market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, In January 2018, E.I.D. Parry (India) entered into a partnership with Synthite Industries Ltd to strengthen its market presence in its human nutrition segment. Similarly, in June 2019, DDW (US) acquired the natural color company from DuPont’s Nutrition & Biosciences division aiming to increase its worldwide reach and also to add manufacture and technical attributes in innovative natural colors. Furthermore, growing demand in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, stringent regulatory norms impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Lycopene market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand for natural colorants and higher adoption of lycopene in meat industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as presence of the lycopene manufacturing companies, rising awareness on benefits of lycopene in food, dietary supplement, rapidly increasing population and personal care & cosmetic applications would create lucrative growth prospects for the Lycopene market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Allied Biotech Corporation

LycoRed Ltd.

DSM (Koninklijke DSM N.V.)

Wellgreen Technology Co Ltd

Divi’s Laboratories Ltd.

San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc

Dangshan Sannuo Limited

DDW (Douw Ditmars Williamson) The Color House corporation

Dohler

Farbest Brands

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source:

Synthetic

Natural

By Application:

Dietary supplements

Food & beverages

Personal care products

Pharmaceuticals

By Form:

Beadlets

Oil suspension

Powder

Emulsion

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Lycopene Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

