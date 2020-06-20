Lyme Disease Diagnostic Devices Market Size, Share, Drivers and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report, 2019-2026

Lyme Disease Diagnostic Devices Market report published by Value Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the market covering its size, share, value, growth and current trends for the period of 2019-2026 based on the historical data. This research report delivers recent developments of major players with their respective market share. In addition, it also delivers detailed analysis of regional and country market.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the lyme disease diagnostic devices market include Abbott Laboratories, T2 Biosystems, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Alere Inc., Roche Diagnostics International Ltd., Graphene Frontiers, LLC, Covance Inc., Immunetics Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Boulder Diagnostics Inc., Affymetrix Inc., Siemens AG, Baxter International Inc. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The increasing number of people infected with the communicable Lyme disease and improving healthcare facilities are the main drivers for the growth of this market. The various initiatives taken by the government in diagnosing the disease at early stages will fuel the growth of this market. The innovative serological test devices will further propel the growth since these are easily accessible and often sought after for initial tests. COVID-19 pandemic will have a positive impact on the market since the symptoms for both Corona and Lyme disease are similar. The main restraining factor for the growth of this market is the lack of awareness of the various devices available for testing Lyme.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of lyme disease diagnostic devices.

Market Segmentation

The entire lyme disease diagnostic devices market has been sub-categorized into emerging diagnostic technology and end-user. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Emerging Diagnostic Technology

Serological Test

ELISA

Western Blot

Urine Antigen Tests Lymphocytic Transformation Test Immunofluorescent Staining Nucleic Acid Test

By End User

Hospitals

Public/Private Laboratories

Physicians Office

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for lyme disease diagnostic devices market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

