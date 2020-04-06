Macular Pucker Treatment Market Revenue to Rise by CAGR XX% Owing to Increasing End-use Adoption

A macular pucker is an additional layer of tissue or scar tissue that has built on the eye’s central portion of the retina, called macula. Macula is responsible for providing the clear and sharp vision we need for driving, reading and seeing fine details. Any damage to the macula region causes deterioration of the vision quality, blurred and significant distorted vision.

This disorder is usually related to aging but not limited to it. It can also be caused by trauma from an eye surgery or eye injury as well. Retinal tear, detached retina and diabetic retinopathy are other factors that cause macular pucker in patients. Most of the area in front of the retina is normally filled with a jelly-like material.

This is called as vitreous. As we age, this fluid diminish and pulls away sometimes causing injury to the retina’s surface which introduces the scar tissue. Macular pucker treatment involves removal of the scar tissue or pucker, by a surgeon through an invasive surgery called vitrectomy. Till date, this is the only avenue available for macular pucker treatment.

The growth of the global macular pucker treatment market is driven by increase in the percentage of geriatric population and technological advancements in surgical equipment. Also, the constantly increasing prevalence of retinal disorders like diabetic retinopathy and inflammation of the eye in global population increases chances of macular pucker disorder and thus prevails the macular pucker treatment market potential.

In addition to this, the global market for macular pucker treatment is expected to be driven by the increasing number of eye hospitals, increasing experienced practitioners and growing awareness of the disorder is also expected to grow the macular pucker treatment market. Lack of experienced eye care professionals and advanced healthcare infrastructure in some regions of the world may slow down the market of macular pucker treatment.

Moreover, macular pucker treatment can increase the rate of cataract development which could impact the market for macular pucker treatment in a negative way.

The global macular pucker treatment market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user and region.

By product type, the global macular pucker treatment market is segmented as:

Probes

Vitrectomy Packs

Vitrectomy Machines

Laser systems

Phacoemulsifier systems

Surgical Instruments

By end-user, the global macular pucker treatment market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Specialized Eye Clinics

Ophthalmological Centers

Others

The global macular pucker treatment market is anticipated to experience constant growth over the forecast period because of growing investment by the government and public organizations to provide better healthcare quality.

Moreover, advancements in macular pucker treatment devices and development of comprehensive product are anticipated to supplement the market growth. Growing percentage of geriatric population is anticipated to further fuel the market of macular pucker treatment.

The global macular pucker treatment market is believed to be influenced by the North America because of growing percentage of geriatric population, eye inflammation and increasing eye care centers and healthcare facilities.

Europe is anticipated to be the second most worthwhile area in the global macular pucker treatment market after North America owing to increasing awareness about availability of eye care options.

Latin America market is expected to experience consistent growth although MEA expected to be the least profitable market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing macular pucker treatment market because of enormous population residing in countries such as China and India.

The key participants operating in the global Macular Pucker Treatment market are: Bausch & Lomb, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Lumenis Ltd., NIDEK CO., LTD., Optos PLC, Leica Microsystems GmbH, Topcon Corporation, Alcon, Inc., IRIDEX Corporation, and others.

