Magnesium Sulphate Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2019-2020

Magnesium Sulphate Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

The following manufacturers are covered:

COMPO GmbH & Co. KG

S. Chemicals LLC

Baymag

QingHai Salt Lake Industry

SDIC Xinjiang Luobupo Potash

Geermuzige Potash

Qinghai Hanhai Group

Rech Chemical

Yash Chemicals

Hengyang Jumbo Feed Additives

Jinxing Chemical

K+S Group

KOLOD

Mani Agro Chem

HebeiRongkemeiye

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Heptahydrate (Epsom Salt)

Anhydrous (Calcined Kieserite)

Monohydrate (Kieserite)

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Food Additives & Pharmaceuticals

Chemical & Industrial Uses (Pulp & Paper Industry)

