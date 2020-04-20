Mail Order Pharmacy Market Size, Trends, Demand, Future Scope to 2027 – Express Scripts, OptumRx, Canada Drugs, WellDyneRx, DocMorris NV, Walgreen, eDrugstore, Zur Rose, CHI Health, Aetna

Sameer Joshi

Pune, April 20,2020 – Mail-order pharmacy is a way of getting prescribed medicines delivered at the doorstep. The mail-order pharmacy generally operates through the health insurance plan. However, the person who does not have health insurance can also receive prescribed medicines from online pharmacies. The mail-order medications generally contain a 90 days bulk supply, which is cost-effective to buyers. The service through mail orders is 24/7. Therefore, a buyer can get medicines through websites or telephones.

The mail-order pharmacy market is forecasted to grow due to the driving factors such as chronic health conditions, rising geriatric population, growing pharmacy management, and others. The mail-order pharmacy market is expected to have growth opportunities in developing regions such as the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South and Central America.

The global mail order pharmacy market is segmented on the basis of drug type, product, and mode of order. Based on the drug type the market is categorized as prescription drugs, and non-prescription drugs. On the basis of product the market is segmented as skin care, diabetes, asthma, blood pressure, vitamins, weight loss, and others. And based on mode of order the market is classified as online store, and pharmacy apps.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global mail order pharmacy market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The mail order pharmacy market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting mail order pharmacy market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the mail order pharmacy market in these regions.

