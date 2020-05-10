Major Companies in Machine Learning as a Service Market Struggle to Fulfil the Extraordinary Demand Intensified by COVID-81

The latest report on the Machine Learning as a Service market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Machine Learning as a Service market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Machine Learning as a Service market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Machine Learning as a Service market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Machine Learning as a Service market.

The report reveals that the Machine Learning as a Service market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Machine Learning as a Service market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Machine Learning as a Service market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Machine Learning as a Service market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global machine learning as a service market based on their 2016 revenues and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for year 2014 to 2016. The key players profiled in the global machine learning as a service market include IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corporation, BigMl Inc., FICO, Yottamine Analytics, Ersatz Labs Inc, Predictron Labs Ltd and H2O.ai. Other players include ForecastThis Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Datoin, Fuzzy.ai, and Sift Science Inc. among others.

The global machine learning as a service market is segmented as below:

By Deployment Type

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

By End-use Application

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Telecom

BFSI

Others (Energy & Utilities, Education, Government etc.)

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France The U.K Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



