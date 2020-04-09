Male Infertility Market New Report Projects Strong Growth for 2027

Worldwide Male Infertility Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Male Infertility Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Male Infertility Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Male Infertility Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Male infertility or sterility is a medical condition where the male is unable to produce or release sperm. Male infertility is due to abnormal sperm function, low sperm production, or blockages that stop the delivery of sperm. Chronic illnesses, injuries, and sedentary lifestyles and other factors play a major role in causing male infertility.

The male infertility market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to factors such as increasing infertility rate, rising adoption of assisted reproductive technologies (ART), and a shift towards sedentary lifestyle across the globe. Furthermore, the rising aging population, growing obesity, and other lifestyle-associated diseases are likely to pose significant opportunities for the market to grow.

The global male infertility market is segmented on the basis of test, treatment type, distribution channel, end user. Based on test the market is segmented into DNA fragmentation technique, oxidative stress analysis, microscopic examination, sperm agglutination, computer assisted semen analysis, sperm penetration assay, and others. Based on treatment type the market is segmented assisted reproductive technology and varicocele surgery, and medication. The distribution channel is segmented into hospitals pharmacies, pharmacies and drug stores, online pharmacies. The end user market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, fertility centers, research institutes, and other end users.

The Male Infertility Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

