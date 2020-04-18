Managed Security Services Market is Driven by Increasing Cyber Threats by 2025 – Verizon Communications, Symantec Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CenturyLink

Managed Security Services market is witnessing high year-on-year growth due to various factors such as the increasing number of cyber-attacks and growing adoption of connected devices. Adoptions of managed security services are also expected to accelerate owing to, lack of skilled IT in-house professionals and increasing technical complexity. Moreover, continuous advancements in the managed security services offerings are expected to drive further the managed security services market resulting in overall growth of managed security services revenue share.

The global Managed Security Services market accounted for US$ 16,857.0 Mn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account for US$ 61,855.5 Mn in 2025.

Emerging Players in Managed Security Services market are –

AT&T, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Secureworks, Inc.

Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

CenturyLink

NTT Corporation

British Telecommunications

Managed Security Services Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the global Managed Security Services market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the Managed Security Services market from 2017 to 2027

Estimation of Managed Security Services demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and Managed Security Services demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the Managed Security Services market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to Managed Security Services market growth

Managed Security Services market size at various nodes of market

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global Managed Security Services market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

Managed Security Services market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

Managed Security Services Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

