Managed Security Services Market Key players profiled in the report includes IBM Corporation, Dell SecureWorks Inc., Trustwave Holdings, Verizon Communications

Managed Security Services Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Service Type, Threat Management Type, Deployment Type, Enterprise Size, and Verticals.

The managed security services landscape is growing and evolving with innovative services to efficiently and proficiently secure the IT infrastructure of organization. Increasing cyber threats across industries, digital transformation across industries, and increase in adoption of BYOD are fueling the growth of managed security services market. Present-day security processes demands a balance of device management, event monitoring, and incident response, as well as governance, risk, and compliance functions. Increasing number of cyber-attacks and ever-growing complex risk and compliance requirement have led to the demand for third party specialize security service providers.

Growth for enterprise mobility, adoption of BYOD, and distributed IT environment is fueling the demand for Identity & Access Management solutions and services in various verticals. Moreover, high adoption of cloud services in APAC region demanded more robust and comprehensive compliance management. All these factors are expected to create more demand for managed IAM services in APAC region. MSSPs are looking managed IAM services market in APAC region as the most lucrative opportunity to target during the forecast period. Thus, The Insight Partner’s analysis has estimated managed IAM market in APAC region to grow at a highest CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period.

The global mobile crane market by geography is segmented into five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America region is expected to account for the largest share of the global managed security services market in 2016, followed by Europe. APAC market is expected to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Owing to several developing countries in the APAC region coupled with the rapidly increasing demand for digitalization and significant investments and initiatives made by the governments of various economies for secure infrastructure development, the demand for managed security services is expected to increase in the APAC region.

The key players profiled in the report are AT&T Inc., IBM Corporation, Dell SecureWorks Inc., Trustwave Holdings, Verizon Communications, Symantec Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, NTT Security, CenturyLink, Inc., and BT Group plc.

Cyber-attacks are on the rise in both enterprises and government sector around the globe. The Insight Partner’s analysis reported the number of security incidents across all industries rose by 40% in 2016 from 2015. Ever-increasing threats and evolving industry and government regulations are forcing organizations to invest heavily in security infrastructure. Organizations are becoming increasingly alert to cyber threats. Cyber security has become a major issue across industries; it will only grow more urgent as the online world becomes a central and underlying component of the physical world. In the last few years, cyber-attacks have affected the ease of doing businesses across many industries including BFSI, healthcare, media & entertainment, and governments. As per the World Economic Forum, cyber-security has become a major challenge for both the private and public sectors. A recent study in UK, states that 90% of large businesses and around 74% of small businesses suffered from data breach over the past few year. The IT & Telecom, Retail, and BFSI accounts for nearly 50% market share of global managed security services market during the forecast period. The managed security services market BFSI segment is expected to witness 19.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

