Manufacturing Execution System Market Worth US$ 8.83 Bn by the year 2027 – ABB, Dassault Systèmes, Emerson Electric , General Electric Company, Honeywell International, Rockwell

North America manufacturing execution system market in is expected to grow from US$ 3.19 Bn in 2018 to US$ 8.83 Bn by the year 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.2%.

The MES plays an important role in synchronizing manufacturing operations, logistics, equipment automation, and sales and planning, among others. MES ability to synchronize various functions and to provide a holistic view to various key stakeholders helps end-users to enhance and improve their performance, compliance, and regulatory requirements across the organization. Various industries such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals manufacturers are facing unprecedented challenges in terms of expectations of product shorter time-to-market, its increased regulatory complexity, among others. Thus it needs innovative solutions to respond to these changes and challenges in a timely and efficient manner. Thus complex regulations across different industry verticals are expected to drive the Manufacturing execution system market.

Modernizing security threats in the future is expected to raise its capability to hastily analyze a large amount of data with the help of disruptive technologies like Artificial Intelligence. The ability of Artificial Intelligence to provide quick mathematical calculations in order to augment the vital abilities of human intelligence is anticipated to generate the greatest growth opportunity for the manufacturing execution system market in the near future.

Key players profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., Dassault Systèmes, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Honeywell International, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Werum IT Solutions GmbH

The North America manufacturing execution system market is highly competitive, with a large number of players focusing on product enhancement to gain a strong position in the manufacturing execution system market. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the North America manufacturing execution system market further. For, instance, the North Americana Commission (EC) has taken 15 national initiatives for digitizing industry across North America in the past few years. The EC plans to use its financial support, policy instruments, coordination, as well as legislative powers to generate further investments in all industrial sectors. Thus government initiatives are expected to fuel the growth of the manufacturing execution system market in North America.

The North America manufacturing execution system market by component is segmented into the software and services. Software components have become an integral part of most manufacturing organizations. Use of advanced software systems for the manufacturing processes help industries to reduce cost as well as time. Manufacturing execution software enables them to manage every aspect of their manufacturing processes. The software manages, synchronize, and monitor the execution of real-time and physical processes involved in transforming raw materials into finished goods. The systems coordinate the execution of work orders with the help of production scheduling and enterprise-level systems, such as ERP and PLM. The manufacturing execution system applications (apps) offer feedback on process performance, support component, and material-level traceability, where required.

The overall manufacturing execution system market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America manufacturing execution system market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the North America manufacturing execution system market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the North America region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America manufacturing execution system industry.

Table of Content

1.Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3.Research Methodology

4. North America Manufacturing Execution System Market Landscape

5. North America Manufacturing Execution System Market – Key Industry Dynamics

6. North America Manufacturing Execution System Market –Market Analysis

7. North America Manufacturing Execution System Market Analysis – By Component

8. North America Manufacturing Execution System Market Analysis – By Deployment

9. North America Manufacturing Execution System Market Analysis – By Industry Type

10. North America Manufacturing Execution System Market – Country Analysis

11. Manufacturing Execution System Market – Industry Landscape

12. Manufacturing Execution System Market- Company Profiles4

12.1 ABB Ltd.4

12.2 Dassault Systèmes0

12.3 Emerson Electric Co.5

12.4 General Electric Company0

12.5 Honeywell International, Inc.5

12.6 Rockwell Automation, Inc.1

12.7 SAP SE6

12.8 Schneider Electric SE2

12.9 Siemens AG7

12.10 Werum IT Solutions GmbH3

13. Appendix8

