Marine Composites Market Overview, Growth Forecast, Demand and Development Research Report to 2025 Hexcel Corporation, DuPont, HYOSUNG, Gurit (UK), ZOLTEK, Premier Composite Technologies

The Global Marine Composites Market is expected to reach USD 5.44 billion by 2025, from USD 3.60 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Marine Composites Market

Marine Composites are used in resins and fibers to impart their tensile strength and improve their properties. Applications of marine composite in manufacturing ranges from piping, hull shells, ducts, shafts, gratings and many more. Some commonly used marine composite materials are ferro cement, glass reinforced plastic, wood & adhesives composites and aramid & carbon fiber composites. Marine Composites provides excellent strength to weight ratios, make materials resistant to corrosion, require low maintenance costs and improves flexibility. By looking at the enhancing efficiency and optimizing costs of maritime industry, composites are to be a key element for the future of marine constructions.

In September, 2018, SGL Carbon, Fraunhofer IGCV, Compositence GmbH, BA Composites GmbH and Technical University of Munich, ventured together to form a Fiber Placement Centre for developing new concepts in the production of lightweight components and composites.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for high speed vessels.

Technological advancement in the maritime logistics.

Increasing need for fuel efficient vessels.

Market Restraints:

High costs of carbon fibers involved in the manufacturing.

Threat of substitutes in the technology.

Segmentation: Global Marine Composites Market

By Composite Type

Metal Matrix Composite (MMC)

Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC)

Polymer Matrix Composite (PMC)

By Fiber Type

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Aramid

Natural Fibers

Others

By Resin Type

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Epoxy

Thermoplastic

Phenolic

Acrylic

Others

By Vessel Type

Power Boats

Sailboats

Cruise Ships

Cargo Vessels

Naval Boats

Jet Boats

Personal Watercraft

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Competitive Analysis: Global Marine Composites Market

The global marine composites market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. In July 2018 Toray Industries, Inc. acquired TenCate Advanced Composites Holding B.V., a subsidiary of Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V., which is a leading Dutch carbon fiber manufacturing company. The acquisition is all set to improve the over consolidated business performance of Toray Industries, Inc.

The report includes market shares of marine composites market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Marine Composites Market

The key players operating in the global marine composites market are –

Owens Corning

SGL Group – The Carbon Company

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

Cytec Solvay Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

The other players in the market are TEIJIN LIMITED., Hexcel Corporation, DuPont, HYOSUNG, Gurit (UK), ZOLTEK, Premier Composite Technologies (PCT), PJSC TATNEFT, ADVANCED CUSTOM MANUFACTURING, Aeromarine Industries Ltd, Airborne, Composites One, Hexion, Marine Concepts / Design Concepts, Cytec Solvay Group, Airex AG, Fleming Marine Composites, Multimarine Manufacturing Ltd and ACM&C among others.