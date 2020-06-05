Marine Propeller Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2026| Nakashima Propeller, MAN Diesel & Turbo, Wartsila Oyj Abp, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Hyundai Heavy Industries

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a report, titled “Global Marine Propeller Market Research Report 2020-2026”. The research report provides an in-depth explanation of the various factors that are likely to drive the market. It discusses the future of the market by studying the historical details. Analysts have studied the ever-changing market dynamics to evaluate their impact on the overall market. In addition, the Marine Propeller report also discusses the segments present in the market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the overall Marine Propeller market. Analysts have also given readers an unbiased opinion about the direction companies will take during the forecast period.

The research report also includes the global Marine Propeller market figures that provide historical data as well as estimated figures. It gives a clear picture of the growth rate of the market during the forecast period. The Marine Propeller report aims to give the readers quantifiable data that is collected from verified data. The report attempts to answer all the difficult questions such as market sizes and company strategies.

The vendor landscape and competitive scenarios of the global Marine Propeller market are broadly analyzed to help market players gain competitive advantage over their competitors. Readers are provided with detailed analysis of important competitive trends of the global Marine Propeller market. Market players can use the analysis to prepare themselves for any future challenges well in advance. They will also be able to identify opportunities to attain a position of strength in the global Marine Propeller market. Furthermore, the analysis will help them to effectively channelize their strategies, strengths, and resources to gain maximum advantage in the global Marine Propeller market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Marine Propeller Market Research Report:

Nakashima Propeller, MAN Diesel & Turbo, Wartsila Oyj Abp, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Michigan Wheel, Kawasaki, MMG, Berg Propulsion(Caterpillar), Teignbridge, Baltic Shipyard, Veem Limited, Brunvoll Volda, Rolls-Royce, Schottel, DMPC, Wartsila CME, Changzhou Zhonghai, SMMC Marine Drive Systems

Global Marine Propeller Market Segmentation by Product:

Controllable pitch propeller

Fixed pitch propeller

Global Marine Propeller Market Segmentation by Application:

Superyachts

Small cruise ships

Medium size boats

The report comes out as an accurate and highly detailed resource for gaining significant insights into the growth of different product and application segments of the global Marine Propeller market. Each segment covered in the report is exhaustively researched about on the basis of market share, growth potential, drivers, and other crucial factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help market players to know when and where to invest in the global Marine Propeller market. Moreover, it will help them to identify key growth pockets of the global Marine Propeller market.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Marine Propeller market in 2025?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Marine Propeller market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global Marine Propeller market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global Marine Propeller market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Marine Propeller market?

Table of Content

1 Marine Propeller Market Overview

1.1 Marine Propeller Product Overview

1.2 Marine Propeller Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Controllable pitch propeller

1.2.2 Fixed pitch propeller

1.3 Global Marine Propeller Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Marine Propeller Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Marine Propeller Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Marine Propeller Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Marine Propeller Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Marine Propeller Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Marine Propeller Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Marine Propeller Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Marine Propeller Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Marine Propeller Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Marine Propeller Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Marine Propeller Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Marine Propeller Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Marine Propeller Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Marine Propeller Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Marine Propeller Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Marine Propeller Industry

1.5.1.1 Marine Propeller Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Marine Propeller Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Marine Propeller Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Marine Propeller Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Marine Propeller Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Marine Propeller Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Marine Propeller Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Marine Propeller Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Marine Propeller Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Marine Propeller Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Marine Propeller Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Marine Propeller as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Marine Propeller Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Marine Propeller Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Marine Propeller Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Marine Propeller Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Marine Propeller Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Marine Propeller Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Marine Propeller Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Marine Propeller Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Marine Propeller Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Marine Propeller Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Marine Propeller Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Marine Propeller Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Marine Propeller Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Marine Propeller Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Marine Propeller Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Marine Propeller Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Marine Propeller Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Marine Propeller Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Marine Propeller Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Marine Propeller Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Marine Propeller Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Marine Propeller Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Marine Propeller Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Marine Propeller Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Marine Propeller Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Propeller Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Propeller Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Marine Propeller by Application

4.1 Marine Propeller Segment by Application

4.1.1 Superyachts

4.1.2 Small cruise ships

4.1.3 Medium size boats

4.2 Global Marine Propeller Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Marine Propeller Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Marine Propeller Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Marine Propeller Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Marine Propeller by Application

4.5.2 Europe Marine Propeller by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Marine Propeller by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Marine Propeller by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Marine Propeller by Application

5 North America Marine Propeller Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Marine Propeller Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Marine Propeller Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Marine Propeller Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Marine Propeller Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Marine Propeller Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Marine Propeller Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Marine Propeller Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Marine Propeller Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Marine Propeller Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Marine Propeller Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Marine Propeller Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Marine Propeller Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Marine Propeller Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Marine Propeller Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Marine Propeller Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Marine Propeller Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Marine Propeller Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Marine Propeller Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Marine Propeller Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Marine Propeller Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Marine Propeller Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Marine Propeller Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Marine Propeller Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Marine Propeller Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Marine Propeller Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Marine Propeller Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Marine Propeller Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Marine Propeller Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Marine Propeller Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Marine Propeller Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Marine Propeller Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Marine Propeller Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Marine Propeller Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Marine Propeller Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Marine Propeller Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Marine Propeller Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Marine Propeller Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Marine Propeller Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Marine Propeller Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Marine Propeller Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Marine Propeller Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Propeller Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Propeller Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Propeller Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Propeller Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Marine Propeller Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Marine Propeller Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Marine Propeller Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Marine Propeller Business

10.1 Nakashima Propeller

10.1.1 Nakashima Propeller Corporation Information

10.1.2 Nakashima Propeller Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Nakashima Propeller Marine Propeller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Nakashima Propeller Marine Propeller Products Offered

10.1.5 Nakashima Propeller Recent Development

10.2 MAN Diesel & Turbo

10.2.1 MAN Diesel & Turbo Corporation Information

10.2.2 MAN Diesel & Turbo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 MAN Diesel & Turbo Marine Propeller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Nakashima Propeller Marine Propeller Products Offered

10.2.5 MAN Diesel & Turbo Recent Development

10.3 Wartsila Oyj Abp

10.3.1 Wartsila Oyj Abp Corporation Information

10.3.2 Wartsila Oyj Abp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Wartsila Oyj Abp Marine Propeller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Wartsila Oyj Abp Marine Propeller Products Offered

10.3.5 Wartsila Oyj Abp Recent Development

10.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

10.4.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Corporation Information

10.4.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Propeller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Propeller Products Offered

10.4.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Recent Development

10.5 Hyundai Heavy Industries

10.5.1 Hyundai Heavy Industries Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hyundai Heavy Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Hyundai Heavy Industries Marine Propeller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Hyundai Heavy Industries Marine Propeller Products Offered

10.5.5 Hyundai Heavy Industries Recent Development

10.6 Michigan Wheel

10.6.1 Michigan Wheel Corporation Information

10.6.2 Michigan Wheel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Michigan Wheel Marine Propeller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Michigan Wheel Marine Propeller Products Offered

10.6.5 Michigan Wheel Recent Development

10.7 Kawasaki

10.7.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information

10.7.2 Kawasaki Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Kawasaki Marine Propeller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Kawasaki Marine Propeller Products Offered

10.7.5 Kawasaki Recent Development

10.8 MMG

10.8.1 MMG Corporation Information

10.8.2 MMG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 MMG Marine Propeller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 MMG Marine Propeller Products Offered

10.8.5 MMG Recent Development

10.9 Berg Propulsion(Caterpillar)

10.9.1 Berg Propulsion(Caterpillar) Corporation Information

10.9.2 Berg Propulsion(Caterpillar) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Berg Propulsion(Caterpillar) Marine Propeller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Berg Propulsion(Caterpillar) Marine Propeller Products Offered

10.9.5 Berg Propulsion(Caterpillar) Recent Development

10.10 Teignbridge

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Marine Propeller Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Teignbridge Marine Propeller Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Teignbridge Recent Development

10.11 Baltic Shipyard

10.11.1 Baltic Shipyard Corporation Information

10.11.2 Baltic Shipyard Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Baltic Shipyard Marine Propeller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Baltic Shipyard Marine Propeller Products Offered

10.11.5 Baltic Shipyard Recent Development

10.12 Veem Limited

10.12.1 Veem Limited Corporation Information

10.12.2 Veem Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Veem Limited Marine Propeller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Veem Limited Marine Propeller Products Offered

10.12.5 Veem Limited Recent Development

10.13 Brunvoll Volda

10.13.1 Brunvoll Volda Corporation Information

10.13.2 Brunvoll Volda Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Brunvoll Volda Marine Propeller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Brunvoll Volda Marine Propeller Products Offered

10.13.5 Brunvoll Volda Recent Development

10.14 Rolls-Royce

10.14.1 Rolls-Royce Corporation Information

10.14.2 Rolls-Royce Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Rolls-Royce Marine Propeller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Rolls-Royce Marine Propeller Products Offered

10.14.5 Rolls-Royce Recent Development

10.15 Schottel

10.15.1 Schottel Corporation Information

10.15.2 Schottel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Schottel Marine Propeller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Schottel Marine Propeller Products Offered

10.15.5 Schottel Recent Development

10.16 DMPC

10.16.1 DMPC Corporation Information

10.16.2 DMPC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 DMPC Marine Propeller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 DMPC Marine Propeller Products Offered

10.16.5 DMPC Recent Development

10.17 Wartsila CME

10.17.1 Wartsila CME Corporation Information

10.17.2 Wartsila CME Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Wartsila CME Marine Propeller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Wartsila CME Marine Propeller Products Offered

10.17.5 Wartsila CME Recent Development

10.18 Changzhou Zhonghai

10.18.1 Changzhou Zhonghai Corporation Information

10.18.2 Changzhou Zhonghai Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Changzhou Zhonghai Marine Propeller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Changzhou Zhonghai Marine Propeller Products Offered

10.18.5 Changzhou Zhonghai Recent Development

10.19 SMMC Marine Drive Systems

10.19.1 SMMC Marine Drive Systems Corporation Information

10.19.2 SMMC Marine Drive Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 SMMC Marine Drive Systems Marine Propeller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 SMMC Marine Drive Systems Marine Propeller Products Offered

10.19.5 SMMC Marine Drive Systems Recent Development

11 Marine Propeller Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Marine Propeller Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Marine Propeller Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”