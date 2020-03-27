Market Intelligence Report Functional Apparel , 2019-2026

Functional Apparel Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Functional Apparel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Functional Apparel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Functional Apparel Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

companies profiled in the global functional apparel market include Adidas, Asics Corporation, Calvin Klein, HanesBrands Inc., Head, Icebreaker, Jockey International, MIZUNO Corporation, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Russell Brands, LLC, Skechers USA Inc., Umbro, and Under Armour Inc.

The global functional apparel market is segmented as below:

Global Functional Apparel Market, by Type

Sportswear

Outdoor Clothing

Innerwear Athletic Non-Athletic

Footwear Athletic Non-Athletic

Socks Athletic Non-Athletic

Swimwear Athletic Non-Athletic



Global Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric

Conventional Fabric Polypropylene Cotton Bamboo Wool Polyester

Specialty Fabric Neoprene Spandex

Others

Global Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing

Water Resistant

Anti-microbial

Wicking

Stain Resistant

Others

Global Functional Apparel Market, by Geography

North America Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing Functional Apparel Market, by Country U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing Functional Apparel Market, by Country Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing Functional Apparel Market, by Country China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

China Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing

India Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing

Japan Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing

Australia Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing

Middle East & Africa Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing Functional Apparel Market, by Country GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Functional Apparel Market, by Type Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing Functional Apparel Market, by Country Brazil Peru Rest of South America



The Functional Apparel Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Functional Apparel Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Functional Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Functional Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Functional Apparel Market Size

2.1.1 Global Functional Apparel Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Functional Apparel Production 2014-2025

2.2 Functional Apparel Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Functional Apparel Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Functional Apparel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Functional Apparel Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Functional Apparel Market

2.4 Key Trends for Functional Apparel Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Functional Apparel Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Functional Apparel Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Functional Apparel Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Functional Apparel Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Functional Apparel Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Functional Apparel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Functional Apparel Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….