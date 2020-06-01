Marketing Automation Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2027

Marketing Automation market research report deals with many parameters in depth to satisfy the requirements of business or clients. Depending on client’s demand, huge amount of business, product and market related information has been brought together via this report that eventually helps businesses create better strategies. This market research report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, inhibitors, challenges and opportunities in the market. So, gain thorough analysis of the market structure and forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market with this outstanding market report. With this Marketing Automation report, a strong organization can be built which can make better decisions for a successful business.

Marketing automation involves the use of software and technologies to automate the repetitive marketing tasks for organizations. This helps in the effective marketing on multiple channels online. The advent of fourth industrial revolution and technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence has positively influenced the growth of the marketing automation market. Growing adoption of SMAC (social, mobile, analytics, and cloud) concept is further likely to push the market growth in both developed as well as developing countries.

Competitive Landscape: Marketing Automation market

1. Acoustic, L.P.

2. Act-On Software, Inc.

3. GetResponse

4. HubSpot, Inc.

5. Keap (Infusion Software, Inc.)

6. LeadSquared (MarketXpander Services Private Limited)

7. Oracle Corporation

8. Salesforce.com, inc.

9. SAS Institute Inc.

10. Sendinblue SAS

The marketing automation market is anticipated to witness robust growth in the forecast period owing to factors such as growing enterprise focus to optimize marketing spending and increasing need for personalized marketing. Rising number of marketing channels is yet another factor fueling the market growth. However, data privacy and security concerns may hamper the growth of the marketing automation market. On the other hand, small and medium-sized enterprises are increasingly adopting marketing automation, thereby, showcasing significant opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

The “Global Marketing Automation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of marketing automation market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, organization size, application, industry vertical, and geography. The global marketing automation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading marketing automation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Chapter Details of Marketing Automation Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Marketing Automation Market Landscape

Part 04: Marketing Automation Market Sizing

Part 05: Marketing Automation Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Marketing Automation Market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Marketing Automation Market

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Marketing Automation Market

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Marketing Automation Market

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major region

