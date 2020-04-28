Mass Flow Controllers Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over (2020-2025)

“According to a new market research study titled ‘Mass Flow Controllers Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Flow Rates, Sensors, Applications, and Process”, the global mass flow controllers market was valued at US$ 891.9 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 1,588.0 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global mass flow controllers market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The mass flow controllers’ manufacturers are encountering huge demand in the current times, as the semiconductor manufacturing is rising exponentially in Asia Pacific and North America regions. Electronics and semiconductor manufacturers in Europe are also increasing their production, which is again pressurizing the MFC manufacturers to increase their production. The market for semiconductor manufacturing equipment is increasing year on year in terms of volume and revenue, which is furnishing tangible opportunities for mass flow controllers.

This factor is likely to impact positively on the growth of mass flow controllers in the coming years. Apart from semiconductor manufacturing, the mass flow controllers are also witnessing substantial demands from the gas chromatography equipment manufacturers, as flow controllers play a vital role in chromatography applications. The future of market for mass flow controllers is promising as the manufacturers are increasingly concentrating on the customer requirements.

The mass flow controller market is witnessing various technological changes that depends upon the client or customer requirements. The manufacturers are constantly focusing on the designing and developing advanced technology products, which meets the customer demand. The market participants are experiencing a huge demand for ease of use technology in mass flow controllers, which will enable the system to be unaffected or able to auto correct the gas flowing through the system.

Geographically, the mass flow controller market has been analyzed based on four strategic regions namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World. The most prominent region in the current scenario stands for Asia Pacific as the region consists of huge number of well-established as well as emerging semiconductor manufacturers.

