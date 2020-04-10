Mass Spectrometry Industry Analysis by Top Players as AB Sciex Pte. Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bruker, JEOL Ltd. | Forecast till 2027

The Insight Partners’ report on the Mass Spectrometry Market aims at developing a better understanding of the Mass Spectrometry industry through qualitative and quantitative analysis of the key market parameters. The Mass Spectrometry market is classified on the basis of Types, Applications, and End-user, and the market is evaluated in terms of growth, value, and volume across five major geographical regions.

Mass spectrometry is a strong analytical technique that is used to identify unknown compounds and components in a given sample and quantify known compounds by using electrons. Mass spectrometry uses charged electrons, which, after entering the given sample, convert the contents of the sample into positive ions. These ions are then separated based on their molecular mass.

The Mass Spectrometry Market is anticipated to grow in the market by the advancement of new technologies. In addition, increasing demand for tandem and hyphenated techniques coupled with the introduction of technological advancement in the field of mass spectrometry, such as improved resolution increased speed, and high accuracy is a high impact rendering driver for the growth of mass spectrometry market. Furthermore, increasing the use of mass spectrometry in proteomics, metabolomics, and in pharmaceutical sectors and growing trends of miniaturization is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Top Players:

1.AB Sciex Pte. Ltd.

2. Bio-Rad Laboratories

3. Bruker

4. JEOL Ltd.

5. Kore Technology Limited

6. LECO Corporation

7. MKS Instruments

8. PerkinElmer Inc.

9. Rigaku Corporation

10. Thermo Fisher Scientific

The mass spectrometry market is segmented on the basis of platform and by application. Based on platform the market is segmented as hybrid mass spectrometry, single mass spectrometry and other platforms. On the basis of application the market is categorized as pharmaceutical & biotechnology, environmental testing, food & beverage testing, petrochemicals and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting mass spectrometry market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the mass spectrometry market in these regions.

