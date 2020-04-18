Massive Demand for Kraft Paper Market 2020-2027 with Major Key player like Canfor Corporation, GASCOGNE GROUP, Glatfelter, International Paper, Mondi plc.

The kraft paper, produced from the chemical pulp in the kraft process, is used in many commercial and industrial applications. It has high mechanical strength and is widely employed for reusable eco-designed packaging. Recyclability feature of kraft paper and its mechanical properties are augmenting its use across various industry verticals such as food & beverages, automotive, and building & construction. Rapid urbanization and growth in construction activities in the Asia Pacific create a favorable landscape for the major manufacturers of the kraft paper market during the forecast period.

The Kraft Paper Market industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analyzed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analyzed under the section Analysis of Kraft Paper Market production, supply, sales and market status.

Top Key Players:

Canfor Corporation

GASCOGNE GROUP

Glatfelter

International Paper

Mondi plc

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Sappi Limited

Smurfit Kappa Group

Stora Enso Oyj

WestRock Company

The kraft paper market is expected to soar in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as changes in packaging norms coupled with the evolution of the packaging industry. Besides, technological advancements in the building and construction materials are further expected to promote the growth of the kraft paper market.

The Kraft Paper Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major industry leading players along with the company profiles and strategies adopted by them. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with said industry key players is included in the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of price, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

