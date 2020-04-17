Massive Growth in Automotive Piston Market 2022 with top key players like Mahle Gmbh, Aisin-Seiki Co. Ltd., KSPG AG, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Federal-Mogul

Piston is an integral component of automotive engine, which is enclosed in a cylinder with the help of piston rings, and attains reciprocating motion, thereby transferring force. Increase in vehicle production to cater to the rise in consumer demand propels the growth of automotive piston market. Use of lightweight piston is suitable to improve the efficiency of engine.

Hence, the need of continuous development of engine fuels the growth of piston market. Furthermore, growth in automobile sales across different segments such as four-wheelers, two-wheelers, light & heavy commercial vehicles and increased R&D to improve fuel efficiency of engines are expected to fuel the growth of piston market.

However, increase in penetration of electric vehicle to overcome harmful carbon emissions restrains the growth of automotive piston market, since electric vehicles do not possess conventional internal combustion engine. In addition, turbocharger and supercharger are used to downsize the engines without affecting the output (power) of engines Thus, such technologies hamper the growth of automotive piston market.

Some of the key players of Automotive Piston Market:

Mahle Gmbh, Aisin-Seiki Co. Ltd., KSPG AG, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Federal-Mogul, Indian Piston Limited, Shriram Piston & Rings, Arias Piston, Capricorn Automotive, and Ross Racing Piston.

The global automotive piston market is segmented on the basis of piston type, vehicle type, material type, and coating type. Based on vehicle type, the market is categorized into two-wheeler, three-wheeler, four-wheeler and heavy commercial vehicle (HCV). By material type, the market is bifurcated into aluminum and steel, whereas by coating type, it is classified as dry film lubricants, thermal barriers, and oil shedding coating.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The “Automotive Piston Market Analysis to 2022” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automotive Piston industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Automotive Piston market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Automotive Piston market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Automotive Piston market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Automotive Piston Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

