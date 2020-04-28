Massive Report on Smart Syringes Market Growth Prospects and Future Scenario by AdvaCare Pharma, Gerresheimer, Cardinal Health, Terumo, Baxter
Smart syringes is having huge application in the field of vaccination, drug delivery and Blood Specimen Collection. Vaccination is an essential form of primary prevention and is used for administering the antigenic substance to produce immunity to a specific disease. The procedure stimulates the body to make antibodies against antigens of pathogens and improves resistance to a particular disease.
Several diseases like smallpox and polio have been successfully exterminated through the vaccination. Moreover, in India, the government has made vaccines to be compulsorily administered to the kids that protect from diseases such as, Diphtheria, Tuberculosis, Mumps, Pertussis, Measles, Polio, Typhoid, Hepatitis A & B, Rubella and Rotavirus.
Smart syringes market is expected grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 14,341.33 Mn by 2027.
Company Profiles
- Retractable Technologies, Inc.
- AdvaCare Pharma
- Numedico Technologies Pty Ltd
- Gerresheimer AG
- Parker Hannifin Corp
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Cardinal Health
- B. Braun Melsungen Ag
- Terumo Corporation
- Baxter
The growth is due to the rising awareness and government initiatives for transmission of infection through an unsafe injection in countries such as Italy and UK.
Europe is the second largest geographic market and is expected to be the most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed several developments in the healthcare systems in the countries such as Germany, France, and Spain.
SMART SYRINGES – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Type
- Passive Safety Syringes
- Active Safety Syringes
- Auto-Disable Syringes
By Application
- Vaccination
- Drug Delivery
- Blood Specimen Collection
By End User
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- South and Central America
- Brazil
- Argentina
