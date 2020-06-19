Material Handling Equipment Market Size, In-depth Analysis Report and Global Forecast to 2026

The Material Handling Equipment Market report has been tailored in such a way that it gives total data related with market perspectives which directly or indirectly influence the industry structure. The report also opens up on a detailed investigation of various market factor such as growth path, trends, revenue, challenges and opportunity during the forecast timeline. Therefore, this report includes a full-scale market assessment that will help to acquire a deeper understanding of competitive benchmarking, market forecasts, company market share and market dynamics.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the Material Handling Equipment market include BEUMER Group, Intelligrated Systems Inc., Kion Group AG, Toyota Industries Corporation, and Murata Machinery Ltd. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers& acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Expansion of the global logistics industry with an increase in the world population and economic growth is promoting the growth of the market. Rising need for higher logistics prompted mainly by the growth of e-commerce transactions, labour shortages and soaring labour costs. The rapid growth rate of electric lift trucks is a major highlight of the market. Growing preference for products with high energy savings and low environmental impact is fuelling the demand for electrically driven material handling equipment. However, the high capital cost of material handling equipment remains major restrain for market.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of Material Handling Equipment.

Market Segmentation

The entire Material Handling Equipment market has been sub-categorized into type and end-user. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

Storage & Handling Equipment

Industrial Trucks

Bulk Material Handling Equipment

By End-User

Automotive

Electronics

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Aviation

Other

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Material Handling Equipment market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

