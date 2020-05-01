Measuring the Impact: Demand for Ready-to-Eat Soup Product Augmented by Global Outbreak of COVID-23

A recent market study published by Fact.MR discusses the current and future prospects of the Ready-to-Eat Soup market. Further, the report includes an in-depth COVID-19 pandemic analysis and various factors that are likely to control the growth trajectory of the Ready-to-Eat Soup market in the upcoming years. In addition, a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the various market segments is enclosed in the report and accurately represented in the form of tables, graphs, and figures.

The report indicates that the Ready-to-Eat Soup market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2020. The report elaborates on the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the growth of the Ready-to-Eat Soup market in the upcoming months and evaluate the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market.

With the demand for ready-to-eat food products on an increase, the players operating in the ready-to-eat soup market are entering into strategic mergers and acquisitions to pave the way for launching innovative products. Along the same lines, Campbell completed the acquisition of Pacific Foods in 2017 with an aim to scale up its distribution network and enhance the quality of its customer service. In addition, the company will be able to tap into growing spaces like functional and organic foods.

In 2017, Kraft Heinz invested over US$ 117 Mn for new condiments plant in Neropolis, Brazil. The plant has the capacity to produce 15,000 tn condiments and increase the company’s production capacity by 50%.

In 2016, Princes Food and Drink Group opened a new office in Paris, France meet the growing demand for its products.

Other significant players operating in the ready-to-eat soup market include Yorkshire Provender, Princes Ltd, Premier Foods PLC, Baxters Food Group Ltd, New Covent Garden Soup Co., Ltd., Amys Kitchen Inc., Campbell Soup Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co.

Online Stores Growing as a Sales Channel

The emergence of online channels as a viable sales channel has provided new avenues of growth to ready-to-eat soup brands. In addition, there has been an increase in the online purchasing trends among consumers, which is expected to hold a significant share of the global ready-to-eat soup market. On the whole, online stores will remain the fastest growing sales channel in the global ready-to-eat soup market with an estimated CAGR of over 6% through 2022. The online sales channel will be most lucrative in North America, with nearly US$ 31 Mn worth of ready-to-eat soups predicted to be sold in 2019.

The comprehensive study on the global ready-to-eat soup market is the outcome of a precise and tried-and-tested research methodology leveraged to compile the report and analyze the significant restraints, drivers, and trends of the global ready-to-eat soup market. Both – the primary as well as the secondary research methodologies have been employed to extract valuable information on the global ready-to-eat soup market.

Interviews with industry experts of the ready-to-eat soup market were scheduled to form the foundation of the primary research of the ready-to-eat soup market, while trade journals, press releases, paid sources and similar other publications related to the ready-to-eat soup market. At last, both the research methodologies are combined to filter out any misleading information and compile the report with only precise of the information on the global ready-to-eat soup market.

What is the projected revenue generated by some prominent market players in the Ready-to-Eat Soup market? What are the prospects of the Ready-to-Eat Soup market in region 1? What is the scope for innovation in the Ready-to-Eat Soup market? How will COVID-19 impact the growth of the market? How have government policies impacted the dynamics of the Ready-to-Eat Soup market in various regions? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

