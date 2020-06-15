Mechanical Ventilators Market drivers of growth analyzed in a new research report

The mechanical ventilators market is projected to witness momentous growth over the upcoming years owing to a tremendous rise in demand owing to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Mechanical ventilators are machines that help patients breathe in case they are unable to breathe on their own. Several illnesses possess the ability to make a person lose lung control, making ventilators a must-have medical equipment across hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Mechanical ventilators are typically used on patients when they have just undergone surgery or are not able to breathe property on their own owing to a critical disease. A patient is linked to a mechanical ventilator using a hollow tube to form an artificial airway that goes into the patient’s mouth. The hollow tube goes all the way down into the patient’s trachea or main airway. Patients typically remain connected to the ventilator up until they are able to improve enough to be able to breathe on their own.

The global mechanical ventilators market is bifurcated into segments with respect to product, interface, ventilator type, application, mode, end-use, and regional landscape.

Based on product the market is divided into intensive care ventilators and portable ventilators. Among these, the portable ventilators segment is slated to witness considerable growth. In fact, the portable ventilators segment was valued at around USD 400 million in 2018.

With respect to interface, the market is bifurcated into invasive ventilation and non-invasive ventilation. Among these, the invasive ventilation segment is projected to grow at more than 17.5% over the analysis period.

Based on ventilator type the industry is classified into adult ventilators, and neonatal ventilators. Among these, the neonatal ventilator segment is poised to witness tremendous growth. Neonatal ventilators segment was valued at USD 300 million in 2018.

When it comes to application, the industry is divided into resuscitation, homecare applications, emergency/transport, sleep apnea therapy, anesthesiology, clinical applications, and others. The clinical applications segment is projected to witness exponential demand over the forthcoming timeframe. In fact, the clinical applications segment is expected to grow at around 18.0% over the coming years.

Based on mode, the market is classified into combined mode ventilation, control mode ventilation, and pressure mode ventilator. The combined mode ventilation segment was valued at more than USD 400 million in 2018 and is likely to witness significant growth.

With regards to end-use, the mechanical ventilators market is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and homecare. The homecare segment was valued at more than USD 500 million in 2018 and is earmarked to witness significant growth.

From a regional reference-frame the Latin America market was valued at more than USD 87 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at more than 9.5% over the projected time period. The MEA market was valued at more than USD 97 million in 2018 and estimated to expand at a CAGR of more than 16.5% throughout the projected timeframe.