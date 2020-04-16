Medical Alert System Market Segmentation, Future Trends and Forecast 2025 – Koninklijke Philips N.V., ADT Security Services, Bay Alarm Medical, VRI

Global Medical Alert System Market valued approximately USD 6.06 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The driving factor for the medical alert market is the rapid rise in elder population which is a growing need for medical alert systems in residences. Moreover, among the elder people falls are the one which are the most common causes of injury. According to the American Hospital Association, more than one-third of adults aged 65 years and above suffer from a fall each year, and it leads to several other chronic problems if not dealt in time. This summons as the driving demand for medical alert systems. With the help of medical alert systems, the elderly can age in the comfort of their own homes. Moreover, caregivers have easy access to help via medical alerts. Technological developments in healthcare wearable’s, increasing penetration of smartphones in healthcare, and constant innovations in technology and easy adaptability of medical alert system devices are some of the other drivers of the market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are., Koninklijke Philips N.V., ADT Security Services, Bay Alarm Medical, VRI, Inc, Life Alert Emergency Response, Inc., Tunstall; Medical Guardian LLC, AlertOne Services LLC, Great Call, Rescue Alert, Logic Mark, Nortek Security and Control.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

– By Type

– Landline

– Mobiles

– Standalone

By End-Use

– Home-based Users

– Nursing Homes

– Assisted Living Facilities

– Hospitals

