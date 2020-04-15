Medical and Research Grade Collagen Market : Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Size By 2027

The Global Medical and Research Grade Collagen Market accounted for US$ 495.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 884.2 Mn by 2027.

The Europe region held the largest market share in the global Medical and Research Grade Collagen market. The demand for medical and research grade collagen is projected to boost in these countries over the forecast period, mainly due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among the people. The higher health expenditure of the people due to high income further leads to an increasing demand for medical and research grade collagen in the Europe region

Company Profiles DSM

Collagen Solutions Plc.

Croda International Plc.

Advanced Biomatrix Inc

Collagen Matrix, Inc.

Cologenesis Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Innocoll Holdings Plc

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Nitta Gelatin, NA Inc.

Global Medical and Research Grade Collagen Markets

Market Insights

Use of medical grade collagen in reconstructive surgery serves to be an opportunity for the medical and research grade collagen market growth

Collagen is the major fibrous protein in the extra-cellular matrix and connective tissues. Approximately, more than 80% of the skin is composed of collagen. Collagen is also the main component of the ligaments and tendons. Collagen can be used as a biological skin substitute. Biological properties such as low antigenicity, no toxicity, and minimal biodegradation make it a favorable biomaterial in applications such as reconstructive surgeries. Collagen scaffolds have been widely used in the field of tissue engineering. The rise in the aging population across the world, and growing incidences of age-related diseases such as osteoporosis, arteriosclerosis, cancer, etc. is expected to drive the market for bio-materials such as collagen used in reconstructive surgeries.

Growing demand from pharmaceutical and medical industry is expected to boost the demand for medical and research grade collagen

Collagen is a widely recognized biomaterial used in the pharmaceutical and health care industry. Collagen can be molded into artificial implants, and scaffolds for regeneration of tissues owing to their excellent biocompatibility. The use of collagen as excipients for various forms of drugs, and as vector systems for the controlled release of active substances in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to boost the sales of pharmaceutical and medical grade collagen. It is also used to enhance the elasticity and suppleness of the skin by repairing damage caused to skin by aging and exposure to sunlight and UV radiation. The primary medical application of collagen is catgut suture, which is derived from the intestinal collagen of bovines. Catgut sutures are used to promote wound healing. Demand for hydrolyzed collagen is anticipated to grow as it is widely used in surgical procedures such as bone grafting, tissue engineering, and dental surgeries. Moreover, high demand for good-quality native collagen used as an ingredient in formulating creams and ointments as an anti-aging agent and skin rejuvenator is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

