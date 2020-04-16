Medical Device Testing Services Market is expected to reach US$ 14,660.09 million in 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Medical Device Testing Services Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Service and Phase.’ The Global Medical Device Testing Services Market is anticipated to reach US$ 14,660.09 Mn in 2027 from US$ 5,505.38 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global medical device testing services market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Based on the service, medical device testing services market was segmented into biocompatibility test, chemistry test, microbiology & sterility testing, and package validation. In 2018, the microbiology & sterility testing segment held the most significant market share of 53.6% in the medical device testing services market by service. This segment is also anticipated to dominate the market in 2027 as sterility assurance is very crucial for medical devices. Also, chemistry testing segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Get Sample PDF Copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003011/

The market for medical device testing services is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising demand of testing for medical devices, a growing number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) requiring domestic analysis, and stringent regulatory scenario. Restraining factors like interruptions in contractual obligations are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the medical device testing services market include SGS SA, Eurofins, Toxikon, Pace Analytical Services, LLC, Intertek Group plc, NORTH AMERICAN SCIENCE ASSOCIATES INC., Charles River, WuXi AppTec, Element Materials Technology, and TÜV SÜD AG, among others. The market has witnessed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the medical device testing services market. For instance, during October 2019, SGS introduced a new in vitro toxicology services which would help SGS clients to create the toxicological profiles of bio/pharmaceuticals, medical devices, cosmetics, and chemicals. These product launches are helping the major players to expand their product portfolio in the forecast period.

The report segments the global medical device testing services market as follows:

Global Medical Device Testing Services Market – By Service

Biocompatibility Test

Chemistry Test

Microbiology & Sterility Testing

Package Validation

Global Medical Device Testing Services Market – By Phase

Preclinical

Clinical

Global Medical device testing services Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



Purchase This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003011/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]