Medical Equipment Rental Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR of 7.1% During Forecast Period 2017-2024

Medical Equipment Rental Market Overview

Medical equipment rental is referred to the leasing or renting of medical equipment. Renting or leasing of medical equipment have emerged as an alternative to equipment purchasing to various end users such as medical institutions and others. Medical equipment can be rented on the basis of daily, weekly and monthly.

Market Size and Forecast

The global medical equipment rental market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Further, the market of medical equipment rental is riding on the back of numerous factors such as increasing healthcare infrastructure and rising preference for rental medical equipment due to affordable prices.

On the basis of device, the global medical equipment rental market is segmented into personal/home care equipment, electronic/digital equipment, surgical equipment, durable medical equipment, and storage and transport. Further, durable medical equipment captured the largest market share in 2016. Additionally, durable medical equipment segment is envisioned to continue its dominance over the forecast period owing to high prevalence of diseases.

In terms of regional platform, Europe and North America regions are the most prominent regional market for medical equipment rental. Europe region is projected to dominate the overall market of medical equipment rental by the end of 2024 aided by Western European countries such as Germany, U.K. and others. Further, this growth of Europe region is attributed to numerous factors such as rapid urbanization and growing adoption of rental medical equipment.

North America region captured the second largest market of medical equipment rental in terms of revenue in 2016. Additionally, U.S. and Canada are the major countries witnessing the augmented demand medical equipment rental due to growing preference for rental medical equipment. Asia-Pacific region is believed to be the most lucrative market of medical equipment rental due to growing emerging economies such as China, India and others. Further, rising disposable income and positive GDP figures across the region are believed to flourish the growth of medical equipment rental market.

The major highlights of the market study include:

The growth opportunities as well as challenges faced by the industry players are discussed in detail in the report.

A number of visually appealing graphs and tables are used in the report which make it easy to comprehend and assess the data and statistics.

Financials of the key players in the industry are analyzed including the overall revenue, profit margins, sales and production cost. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis are used as well in order to give the clients an idea of the various business strategies adopted by the market leaders.

The segmentation of the market is done on the basis of Product Type, Regions, Top Key Players, and Applications. The Medical Equipment Rental Market study offers the market size, share and growth rate of each segment accompanied by a detailed analysis of the segment holding the largest market share.

The data collection for this report is done through both primary and secondary research methodologies in order to ensure accurate statistics.

For the geographical analysis, this report covers various regions which consist of: North America (U.S. & Canada) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

The exhaustive study of Medical Equipment Rental Market in the stated regions evaluates the present status of the industry along with consumption ratios and the target consumer base. Further, the Y-o-Y growth (%) and revenue (in USD Million) are mentioned for each segment in the report along with the factors driving the market growth.

