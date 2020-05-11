Medical Foam Market : Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Industry Trends, Impact Factors, SWOT Analysis 2026

“Global Medical Foam Market is valued approximately at USD 26.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.10% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Medical grade foams are the superior graded non-toxic, biocompatible, sterilized and low particulate products which are formulated for numerous applications in medical industry to meet many challenges existing in the medical environments. It is a specific anti-microbial substance with resisting against the contaminant’s property. These medical foams are mainly used to clean rooms for anti-microbial applications to decrease the risk of germs, disease, that spreads throughout hospitals. These medical foams are gaining acceptance in the medical industry due to various factors such as increasing number of surgical procedures along with shift from traditional to advanced wound care products globally. Furthermore, rise in demand for sustainable packaging solutions and growing advancements in wound care technology are expected to drive the prosthetics & wound care application, which is further expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2019, Avery Dennison Corporation, launched MED 5710SI a novel five-layer foam dressing comprised of soft skin silicone wound contact layer with enhanced absorbent fiber composite pad. Similarly, in June 2019, Freudenberg unveiled innovative wound dressing, that comprises innovative direct coating of silicone adhesives with more efficient polyurethane foams, that prevents the dressing from sticking to the wound. However, fluctuations in raw material prices impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Medical Foam market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing demand for high production of the sterilized medical packaged materials along with the increased aging population. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as higher demand of the medical foam, consumer awareness, increasing investments in the healthcare sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Medical Foam market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

The Dow Chemical Company

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

Huntsman Corporation

Trelleborg AB

BASF SE

Recticel NV

INOAC Corporation

UFP Technologies, Inc.

FXI Holdings, Inc.

Armacell International S.A

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form:

Flexible Foam

Rigid Foam

Spray Foam

By Material type:

Polymers

Latex

Metals

By Application:

Bedding & Cushioning

Medical Packaging

Medical Devices & Components

Prosthetics & Wound Care

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Medical Foam Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

