Medical Headwalls Market to Grow at Robust 5.4% CAGR to 2027 – Hospital Systems, Futrus, Schönn Medizintechnik, Wittrock Healthcare

The global medical headwalls market is expected to reach US$ 1,318.68 Mn in 2027 from US$ 826.80 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019-2027.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Interspec Systems, Modular Services Company, Amico Group of Companies, Hospital Systems, Inc., Futrus, LLC., Schönn Medizintechnik GmbH, Wittrock Healthcare, Nexxspan Healthcare, LLC.

Driving factor such as, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing hospital industry are boosting the market over the years. Besides, growing public private partnership in healthcare industry is likely to have a positive effect on the growth of the market in the forecast years. However, increasing preference for home healthcare is likely to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years.

Medical headwalls are one of the essential items used in hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals, multispecialty hospitals, and others. Headwalls are wall-mounted, an equipment management system that provides electrical services and horizontal distribution outlets of medical gas like oxygen, air, and vacuum. Thus, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, CVD, diabetes, and others drive the medical headwalls market growth.

Diabetes is one of the leading global health epidemics of the 21st century. Each year more and more people are suffering from this condition, which can result in life-changing complications. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, a number of people with diabetes in North America were approximately 46 million and is expected to grow to 62 million in 2045. The growth in disease prevalence is about 35% during the forecast period.

