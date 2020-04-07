Medical Laser Fibers Market to Reach US$ 1,438.65 Mn at CAGR of 11.1% in 2027

“The global medical laser fibers market is expected to reach US$ 1,438.65 Mn in 2027 from US$ 565.61 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2020-2027.”

The key factors such as increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in medical lasers are likely to boost the market growth, whereas, continued adoption of fiber lasers over conventional lasers is likely to be a prevalent trend in the future years. The Asia Pacific region market is the fastest-growing market among all regions and is expected to grow with CAGR of 12.3%. This market is expected to reach US$ 304.99 in 2027 from US$ 109.35 Mn in 2018. Major driving factors such as increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in medical lasers are expected to drive the market growth.

Company Profiles Clarion Medical Technologies

Lumenis

biolitec AG

BD

Boston Scientific Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Cook

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Richard Wolf GmbH

IPG Photonics Corporation

Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) continues to play a crucial role in general surgery as a sustainable alternative to conventional open surgery and traditional laparoscopic techniques. Laser-assisted minimally invasive surgeries are becoming a gold standard in multiple applications as it helps to cut short the recovery time and reduce morbidity. The modern medicine incorporates increasing utilization of lasers for the treatment of a variety of pathologies as the interest in less invasive treatment modalities gets intense. Lasers are very commonly used in the field of ophthalmology, gynecology, urology, dentistry, aesthetics, and others.

Emerging Markets in Developing Countries

The emerging markets in the developing countries in the Asia Pacific region are creating better opportunities for the major market players to expand their business. This is a major reason for the market growth in the forecast period. Most of the major players focus on emerging markets such as India, China, and others. As they have a large number of population and technological advancements in these countries also favor the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing healthcare sector in this region is likely to enhance the growth opportunities for the medical laser fibers market.

