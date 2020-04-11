Medical Nutrition Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2019-2025

In this report, the global Medical Nutrition market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global medical nutrition market. Some of the major companies operating in the global medical nutrition market are NUTRICIÓN MÉDICA SL, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Medtrition Inc., Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG., Fresenius Kabi AG, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (Parent of Otsuka Pharmaceutical)Europe Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Danone Nutricia, Victus, Inc., Cambrooke Therapeutics, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Nestlé S.A., Kate Farms, Inc., Perrigo Company plc, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., AYMES International Ltd., Pfizer Inc. and Medifood GmbH.

Global Medical Nutrition Market – By Product Type

Standard Formula

Specialized Formula

Global Medical Nutrition Market – By Indication

General Well-being Enteral Nutrition Parental Nutrition

Renal Disorders Enteral Nutrition Parental Nutrition

Hepatic Disorders Enteral Nutrition Parental Nutrition

Oncology Nutrition Enteral Nutrition Parental Nutrition

Diabetes Enteral Nutrition Parental Nutrition

Dysphagia Enteral Nutrition Parental Nutrition

Respiratory Disorders Enteral Nutrition Parental Nutrition

IBD & GI Enteral Nutrition Parental Nutrition

Neurological Disorders Enteral Nutrition Parental Nutrition

Others Enteral Nutrition Parental Nutrition



Global Medical Nutrition Market – By End User

Adult

Geriatric

Pediatric

Global Medical Nutrition Market – By Flavor

Regular

Flavored Chocolate Vanilla Strawberry Apple Mixed Berries Orange Nut Flavors Others



Global Medical Nutrition Market – By Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Drug Stores Online Pharmacies Others



Global Medical Nutrition Market – By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan

Oceania

Japan

Middle East and Africa

