Medical Recruitment Market 2020 to 2027 – Size, Share, Growth, Regions, Segments and Regional Forecast

The latest addition of Medical Recruitment Market 2027 to The Insight Partners’ store offers major insights on the market size, growth rate, and estimates during the forecast period. It effectively evaluates the market based on Types, Applications, and End-User and provides global perspective concerning five major geographical regions.

The increasing geriatric population and demand for pediatric care have escalated the need for adequate medical and healthcare centers across the globe. The Insight Partners’ latest study on the Medical Recruitment market reveals that the market is expected to foresee steady growth with a CAGR of 3.2 % during the period 2019 to 2027. The analysis further estimates that the market value is projected to reach USD 11,435.1 Mn by 2027-end from USD 8,684.50 Mn in 2018.

The Medical Recruitment Market is experiencing a sharp demand for skilled R&D professionals from biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device, and clinical research organizations. Growing incidences of chronic illnesses and other health disorders further strengthen the demand for health professionals and medical representatives. The Medical Recruitment market is expected to experience symbolic growth in the coming years on account of developments in the healthcare industry, coupled with a rapid rise in the count of healthcare centers.

Favorable government initiatives promoting quality care and patient safety in medical institutions in developing nations is expected to foresee symbolic opportunities for the Medical Recruitment market in the coming years. The rapid technological developments, combined with the penetration of internet services into the healthcare industry, are likely to contribute profoundly to the growth of the Medical Recruitment market in future years.

Competitive Dashboard:

The Medical Recruitment market comprises of big and small players. The Insight Partners’ study has included ten leading companies in its report for an exhaustive share analysis of the market. The companies profiled in the report include Impellam Group, Everyday Health Group (J2 Global), CCM Recruitment, TFS Healthcare, IMS Recruitment, CPL Healthcare, MASC Medical, Proclinical, Euromotion, and EGV.

Market Segmentation:

The global Medical Recruitment market for the detailed study has been segmented into candidature and services. Based on candidature, the market is classified into Health Professional, Health Information Technicians, Biological & Medical Scientists, Medical Social Workers, Medical Representatives, and Others.

By services, the Medical Recruitment market has been segmented into Managed Services, Recruitment Services, Specialist Care Services, Homecare Services, and Others.

Regional Analysis:

The global Medical Recruitment market has been carefully evaluated across different regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (S&CAM). The Asia Pacific was considered the fastest-growing region in the global medical recruitment market and is projected to advance at a faster pace during the forecast period. This growth rate is attributed to the rising numbers of medical and healthcare professionals in the countries across this region. The advancements and developments in the healthcare systems across this region are also playing a significant role in boosting the market growth.

Industry News:

In January 2019, Proclinical AG, a leading global staffing services provider, expanded its global presence by opening two new offices in Frankfurt and Beijing.

