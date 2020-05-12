Medical Supplies Market 2020: Top Companies Analysis (Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Cardinal Health, Halyard, Johnson & Johnson, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation & Forecast to 2025

The Global Medical Supplies Market was valued at USD XX billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The major factors driving the growth of the Global Medical Supplies market are rising geriatric population and increasing incidence of various diseases.

Increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections, and growth in the number of surgical procedures driving the growth of the Global Medical Supplies Market.

The stringent regulatory requirements for the approval of medical supplies can hinder the growth of the Global Medical Supplies Market up to certain extent.

The growth of the Global Medical Supplies Market leads to increasing government and corporate investments in healthcare projects and infrastructure.

Based on type, the Global Medical Supplies market is segmented into diagnostic supplies, dialysis consumables, wound care consumables, inhalation products, radiology consumables, infection control supplies, infusion products, intubation and ventilation supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE), hypodermic products, sterilization consumables, and other supplies. The dialysis consumables segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of this market include increasing patient pool for renal diseases, rising incidence of diabetes and hypertension, growing geriatric population, and increasing adoption of dialysis procedures over kidney transplantations.

Based on application, the Global Medical Supplies market is segmented into urology, wound care, radiology, anesthesia, sterilization, cardiology, ophthalmology, and other applications. The anesthesia segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment is attributed to the increasing number of surgical procedures being performed across the globe and the rising incidence of respiratory diseases.

Asia is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, owing to factors, such as the rising geriatric population, increasing incidence of various diseases, growing medical tourism industry, and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Some of the key players operating in this Market includes Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Cardinal Health, Halyard, Johnson & Johnson, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxterand, and 3M.

Research Methodology

The Market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, Market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity Production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their Market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected Market growth rate.

The Market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

