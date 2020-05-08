Medical Tape and Bandage Market to Slip Due to Delays in Production Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Detailed Study on the Global Medical Tape and Bandage Market

Medical Tape and Bandage Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Medical Tape and Bandage market.

End-use Industry Assessment

The report segments the Medical Tape and Bandage market on the basis of end-use industry.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M Company

Covidien PLC (A Subsidiary of Medtronic)

Derma Sciences, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Integra Lifesciences Corporation)

Johnson & Johnson

Smith & Nephew PLC

Medline Industries, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Paul Hartmann AG

Beiersdorf AG

Nitto Denko Corporation

BSN Medical (A Part of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA)

Mlnlycke Health Care

Andover Healthcare Inc.

Nichiban Co., Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Medical Tapes (Fabric Tape,Paper Tape,Plastic Tape ,Other Tapes)

Medical Bandages (Gauze Bandage,Adhesive Bandage,Cohesive and Elastic Bandage,Other Bandages)

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Homecare Setting

