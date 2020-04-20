Membrane Oxygenator Market Segmentation, Trends, Demand, Scope, Industry Outlook to 2027 – Axetris, Chalice Medical, EUROSETS, Getinge, KURARAY, LivaNova, Medtronic, Minntech, Synder Filtration, Terumo Cardiovascular

Sameer Joshi

A membrane oxygenator is a device used to add oxygen and remove carbon dioxide from the blood. It is used to imitate the function of the lungs in cardiopulmonary bypass, and to oxygenate blood in longer term life support.

The membrane oxygenator market is anticipated to grow due to the rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and changing lifestyles globally. However, complication arising from direct contact with blood, infection are restraining market growth. Moreover, an increase in awareness regarding health and general well-being and greater adoption of surgical intervention in case of cardiac issues is expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The membrane oxygenator market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. Based on type the market is segmented as flat sheet membrane oxygenator and hollow fibre membrane oxygenator. On the basis of application the market is categorized as respiratory, cardiac and extra-corporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (ECPR)

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in membrane oxygenator market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The membrane oxygenator market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting membrane oxygenator market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the membrane oxygenator market in these regions.

